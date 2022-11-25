ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Downgraded to Sell at Societe Generale

Societe Generale cut shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $114.00 price objective on the energy producer’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $106.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

COP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. MKM Partners upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.76.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

Shares of COP opened at $126.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $66.06 and a 52-week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ConocoPhillips

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whalerock Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,680,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 305 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Further Reading

