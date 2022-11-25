Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) EVP Sells $1,042,207.95 in Stock

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.23, for a total value of $1,042,207.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,102 shares in the company, valued at $6,781,733.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of STZ opened at $256.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.20. The stock has a market cap of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 828.06, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.36. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,032.29%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 5.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.7% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the third quarter valued at approximately $13,422,000. Finally, Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.1% during the third quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Constellation Brands to $281.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $263.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.43.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

