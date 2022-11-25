Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Trading 5.3% Higher

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.04 and last traded at $29.04. 455 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 171,797 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.57.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Construction Partners to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Construction Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95.

In other news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,731 shares in the company, valued at $830,684.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 38.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Construction Partners by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Construction Partners by 9.1% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 553,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 46,385 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

