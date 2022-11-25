Contrasting Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF)

Kalera Public (NASDAQ:KAL – Get Rating) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kalera Public and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Kalera Public alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kalera Public N/A N/A -$370,000.00 N/A N/A TerrAscend $210.42 million 2.21 $3.11 million ($1.34) -1.38

TerrAscend has higher revenue and earnings than Kalera Public.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

38.2% of Kalera Public shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.7% of Kalera Public shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Kalera Public and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kalera Public N/A -37.39% -11.52% TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Kalera Public and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kalera Public 0 0 1 0 3.00 TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63

Kalera Public currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4,056.28%. TerrAscend has a consensus target price of $3.57, suggesting a potential upside of 92.79%. Given Kalera Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Kalera Public is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Summary

TerrAscend beats Kalera Public on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kalera Public

(Get Rating)

Kalera Public Limited Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hydroponic vertical farming company in the United States and internationally. The company operates vertical hydroponic farms and related technology development facilities that produce various lettuce and micro-greens for the retail and food service markets. It also holds a license to patented technology related to geopolymer concrete. Kalera Public Limited Company is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

About TerrAscend

(Get Rating)

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Kalera Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kalera Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.