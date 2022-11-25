Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) PT Lowered to $75.00

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Guggenheim to $75.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Copart from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Copart Stock Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $65.87 on Monday. Copart has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $76.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.26 and a 200 day moving average of $57.93.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Copart by 159.6% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Copart by 163.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Copart
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
