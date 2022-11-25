Cosmos (ATOM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $81.15 Million

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 25th. One Cosmos coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.19 or 0.00061219 BTC on exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $2.92 billion and approximately $81.15 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded 4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.02 or 0.00078193 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001473 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023783 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000299 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001407 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005344 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000289 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000125 BTC.

About Cosmos

ATOM uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 311,198,867 coins and its circulating supply is 286,370,297 coins. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains.The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model.”

