Courage Capital Management LLC Buys 18,378 Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI)

Courage Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 82.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares during the quarter. Laredo Petroleum comprises about 4.6% of Courage Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Courage Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Laredo Petroleum worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $335,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $350,000. X Square Capital LLC increased its position in Laredo Petroleum by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 43,615 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 3,769 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,000. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,244,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.00.

Laredo Petroleum Stock Up 1.0 %

Insider Activity

LPI traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.57. 1,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 581,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.70. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 3.34. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a one year low of $51.22 and a one year high of $120.86.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $262,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,994,761.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 11,250 shares of company stock valued at $760,838 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

