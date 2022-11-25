Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Covalon Technologies Ltd. (CVE:COV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.20 and last traded at C$2.20. Approximately 9,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 8,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.35.

Covalon Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.45, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.21. The company has a market cap of C$55.94 million and a P/E ratio of 36.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$2.42.

Covalon Technologies (CVE:COV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$4.53 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Covalon Technologies Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Covalon Technologies

Covalon Technologies Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, commercializes, and licenses medical technologies and products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company has 3 proprietary platform technologies, including collagen matrix platform that is used to manufacture a family of products to treat chronic and infected wounds, including diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, donor and graft sites, traumatic wounds healing by secondary intention, dehisced surgical wounds, and first and second degree burns; antimicrobial silicone adhesive platform that is used for family of pre and post-surgical, and vascular access products that are designed to kill bacteria or yeast that comes into contact with the antimicrobial silicone providing broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity; and medical coating platform, a proprietary process that utilizes photo-polymerization to create active grafting sites where new polymer chains are initiated and propagated from the surface of an existing medical device.

