Craig Hallum Lowers Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Bioventus (NYSE:BVS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BVS. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Bioventus from $11.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bioventus from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Bioventus from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.80.

Bioventus Stock Performance

Shares of BVS stock opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.01 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49. Bioventus has a 12 month low of $1.65 and a 12 month high of $15.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bioventus

Bioventus Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bioventus by 1,845.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Bioventus by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $60,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Bioventus during the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bioventus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.62% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinical treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical joint pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products.

