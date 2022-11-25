Credit Suisse AG Acquires 182,538 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,254,566 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,538 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Walmart were worth $274,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 240,863 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,869,000 after purchasing an additional 41,256 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in Walmart by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,455 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Walmart by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 119,203 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,752,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total value of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,683,978.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,723,319 shares of company stock worth $551,899,783. 47.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walmart Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $165.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.14.

NYSE:WMT traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $152.08. 65,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,269,784. The company has a market capitalization of $412.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.40.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Walmart’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

