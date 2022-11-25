Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,678,667 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 379,540 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of Walt Disney worth $441,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $99.08. 150,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,172,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $86.28 and a 1-year high of $160.32.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Walt Disney

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

