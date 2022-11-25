Credit Suisse AG Buys 293,105 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,434,414 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,105 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.17% of Comcast worth $291,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 399,364,773 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $18,698,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751,429 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,277,592 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,856,414,000 after buying an additional 20,251,251 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 42,441,142 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,987,094,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,009,415 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,779,600,000 after buying an additional 343,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,826,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,771,256,000 after buying an additional 237,230 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.52.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

Comcast Announces Dividend

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.81. 174,003 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,832,970. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $53.31. The firm has a market cap of $154.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.91%.

Comcast Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.