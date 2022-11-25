Credit Suisse AG Has $205.52 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,805,265 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 124,835 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.14% of AT&T worth $205,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWS Partners bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 207,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,777,668. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.60. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have commented on T. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.
AT&T Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
