Credit Suisse AG Lowers Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $385,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 5,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,586,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 17,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,989,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $397.00 target price (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atlantic Securities raised S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $388.69.

S&P Global Stock Performance

SPGI traded down $3.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $355.26. 9,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,714,212. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $484.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $321.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.43%.

S&P Global Profile



S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

