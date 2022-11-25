Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,180,025 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,260,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,180,025 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $195,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,007,688,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,380 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,306,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,093 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 96,645.9% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 84,494,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 84,407,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Citigroup by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,631,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389,718 shares during the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup Trading Up 0.2 %

Citigroup stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,786,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.65 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.58. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.30.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 27.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Citigroup to $79.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.60.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.