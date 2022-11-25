Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,503 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,832,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of PepsiCo worth $472,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $268,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.71. 16,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,187. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $254.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $176.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.01.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wedbush lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $1,021,231.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 310,757 shares in the company, valued at $53,788,929.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,639 shares of company stock worth $6,633,617. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.