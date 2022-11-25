Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) by 34.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,577,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,173,044 shares during the period. iShares China Large-Cap ETF comprises about 0.5% of Credit Suisse AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.09% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF worth $528,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FXI. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 42,341.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,825,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,812,171 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,499,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146,220 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 26,331.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,907,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896,500 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,552,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,643,000.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.44. 441,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,824,910. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $39.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.91.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.