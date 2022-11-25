Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:ZETA opened at $8.50 on Monday. Zeta Global has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

In related news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,594,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,517,652.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Zeta Global news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 56,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $455,787.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,851,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,485,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 27,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total transaction of $245,585.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,594,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,517,652.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 259,483 shares of company stock worth $2,121,459 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 46.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZETA. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,185,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 200.1% during the 1st quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 165,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after buying an additional 110,114 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Ironwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 73,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global

(Get Rating)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. Its Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.