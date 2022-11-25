Credit Suisse Group Increases GAP (NYSE:GPS) Price Target to $12.00

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group to $12.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on GAP from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on GAP from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.30.

GAP Stock Performance

GPS stock opened at $14.74 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.13 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.12. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP Announces Dividend

GAP ( NYSE:GPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.70. GAP had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that GAP will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. GAP’s payout ratio is presently 375.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $438,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary Beth Laughton sold 11,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.28, for a total value of $124,418.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 31,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $438,116.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPS. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 290.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,021 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 58.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GAP

(Get Rating)

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, and Athleta brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, and khakis; eyewear, jewelry, shoes, handbags, and fragrances; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities for women and girls.

Further Reading

