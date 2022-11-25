Credit Suisse Group Upgrades Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) to “Outperform”

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CVE) to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have C$35.00 price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$35.00 target price on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. CSFB raised Cenovus Energy from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$30.87.

Shares of TSE:CVE opened at C$26.98 on Monday. Cenovus Energy has a 12-month low of C$13.86 and a 12-month high of C$31.19. The company has a market capitalization of C$51.77 billion and a PE ratio of 10.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$25.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is currently 10.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 93,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,872,054.98. In other Cenovus Energy news, Director Alex Pourbaix sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.79, for a total value of C$4,957,920.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,129,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$28,009,620.30. Also, Senior Officer Keith Chiasson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$20.07 per share, with a total value of C$200,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 93,280 shares in the company, valued at C$1,872,054.98.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

