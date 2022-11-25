Critical Analysis: Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) & Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX)

Altex Industries (OTCMKTS:ALTX – Get Rating) and Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Altex Industries has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Natural Resources has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altex Industries and Pioneer Natural Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altex Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A Pioneer Natural Resources 2 7 10 1 2.50

Earnings & Valuation

Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus price target of $282.33, suggesting a potential upside of 10.99%. Given Pioneer Natural Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pioneer Natural Resources is more favorable than Altex Industries.

This table compares Altex Industries and Pioneer Natural Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altex Industries $40,000.00 28.79 -$80,000.00 N/A N/A Pioneer Natural Resources $14.64 billion 4.20 $2.12 billion $28.05 9.07

Pioneer Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Altex Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.0% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. 49.8% of Altex Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Pioneer Natural Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Altex Industries and Pioneer Natural Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altex Industries 655.93% 32.19% 16.32% Pioneer Natural Resources 30.33% 31.82% 20.22%

Summary

Pioneer Natural Resources beats Altex Industries on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altex Industries

Altex Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, Altex Oil Corporation, owns interests in productive onshore oil and gas properties located in Utah and Wyoming. As of September 30, 2021, it had 1,000 barrels of proved and developed oil reserves. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

