CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $190.00 at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $217.00 to $190.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a buy rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $234.94.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $140.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a PE ratio of -187.85 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $242.00.

Insider Activity

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 147.0% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 6,719 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $585,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at about $238,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 67.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 24.6% during the third quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

