CSFB Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$96.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Rating) (NYSE:TD) had its target price lifted by CSFB from C$95.00 to C$96.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to C$96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Kaufman Brothers cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Barclays set a C$100.00 target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$103.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$99.44.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TD opened at C$90.96 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$77.27 and a 52-week high of C$109.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$86.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$86.96. The stock has a market cap of C$164.92 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Announces Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( TSE:TD Get Rating ) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported C$2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.00 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$10.93 billion for the quarter. Analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 8.9200008 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 43.85%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

