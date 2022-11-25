Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cumulus Media from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Noble Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cumulus Media to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Cumulus Media in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.19. 17,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 137,516. The company has a market cap of $133.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $15.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.43 million. Cumulus Media had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 5.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMLS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 4,353 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in Cumulus Media in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 406 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 9,500 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

