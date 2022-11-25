CV SHOTS Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $16.66 Million (CVSHOT)

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One CV SHOTS token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0058 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CV SHOTS has traded 13.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CV SHOTS has a market capitalization of $16.66 million and $127.00 worth of CV SHOTS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.91 or 0.08478341 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.44 or 0.00481138 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,874.18 or 0.29519758 BTC.

CV SHOTS Profile

CV SHOTS was first traded on March 1st, 2022. CV SHOTS’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,849,992,857 tokens. CV SHOTS’s official website is www.cvshots.com. CV SHOTS’s official Twitter account is @cvshot.

CV SHOTS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. CV SHOTS has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CV SHOTS is 0.00499747 USD and is down -15.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $117.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cvshots.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CV SHOTS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CV SHOTS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CV SHOTS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

