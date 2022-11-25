Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX Invests $226,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,472,575,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,268,599,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,802,238,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,493,855,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,000,797,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of CTRA opened at $27.72 on Friday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.39 and a 1-year high of $36.55. The stock has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 44.15% and a return on equity of 29.82%. As a group, analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coterra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Coterra Energy from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

