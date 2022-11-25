Dacotah Banks (OTCMKTS:DBIN) Shares Down 0.6%

Dacotah Banks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBIN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.95 and last traded at $34.00. 403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 1,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.20.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.19.

Dacotah Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Dacotah Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts demand and certificates of deposit; and checking, individual retirement, and money market accounts. It also offers vehicle, boat, motorhome, mortgage, camper, motorcycle, snowmobile, jet SKI, and ATV loans; and unsecured, overdraft protection, and student loans.

