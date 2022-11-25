Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DHR. Weitz Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Danaher by 57.3% during the second quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $62,754,000 after acquiring an additional 90,132 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Danaher by 26.2% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 52,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,976 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 8.3% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Danaher by 118.8% during the second quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Danaher by 3.8% during the second quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 104,876 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

NYSE DHR opened at $263.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.63. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a market capitalization of $191.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 21.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total transaction of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Honeycutt sold 8,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $2,175,915.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916 over the last three months. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on DHR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

