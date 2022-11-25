Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Downgraded to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DASTY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €45.00 ($45.92) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €46.50 ($47.45) to €41.50 ($42.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Dassault Systèmes in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dassault Systèmes from €43.50 ($44.39) to €40.75 ($41.58) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dassault Systèmes from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dassault Systèmes presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.91.

Shares of DASTY opened at $37.66 on Monday. Dassault Systèmes has a twelve month low of $31.12 and a twelve month high of $61.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.23 billion, a PE ratio of 54.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Dassault Systèmes ( OTCMKTS:DASTY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Dassault Systèmes had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 15.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Dassault Systèmes will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DASTY. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 99,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dassault Systèmes in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 194,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,612,000 after acquiring an additional 47,099 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Dassault Systèmes by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

