Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Deere & Company were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after acquiring an additional 823,367 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after acquiring an additional 706,609 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after acquiring an additional 603,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $207,038,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Deere & Company from $406.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $374.00 to $452.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.65.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Shares of DE stock traded up $2.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $440.43. 36,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,874,725. The company has a market cap of $132.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $378.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.46. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.37%.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,516,276. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.