Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.13.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Denbury in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock.

Get Denbury alerts:

Institutional Trading of Denbury

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DEN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Denbury by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Denbury by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Denbury by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $668,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

Denbury Trading Down 6.2 %

Shares of Denbury stock opened at $88.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.33. Denbury has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $104.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.82.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. Denbury had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The firm had revenue of $439.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. Equities research analysts predict that Denbury will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Denbury Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.