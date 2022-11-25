Dent (DENT) Trading 0.7% Higher Over Last Week

Dent (DENT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 25th. One Dent token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded up 0.7% against the dollar. Dent has a total market cap of $67.95 million and approximately $6.06 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000276 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000343 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,395.38 or 0.08444199 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $80.22 or 0.00485468 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,921.97 or 0.29785465 BTC.

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s launch date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

