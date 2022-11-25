Dero (DERO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $50.74 Million

Dero (DERO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. One Dero coin can now be bought for approximately $3.89 or 0.00023585 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dero has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar. Dero has a total market capitalization of $50.74 million and approximately $60,154.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,476.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75.99 or 0.00461195 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023553 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00122318 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.81 or 0.00824260 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $114.61 or 0.00695578 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00241322 BTC.

Dero Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,058,486 coins. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

