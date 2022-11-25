Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Price Target to $22.00

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

URBN has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Urban Outfitters from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $17.81 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.75. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity at Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters ( NASDAQ:URBN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Urban Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Urban Outfitters news, COO Frank Conforti sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $649,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Azeez Hayne sold 4,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $102,456.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Urban Outfitters

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 323.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 148.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,533 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Urban Outfitters by 663.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

