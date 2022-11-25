Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €55.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Barclays set a €55.00 ($56.12) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €38.00 ($38.78) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($45.92) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.90 ($51.94) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €46.50 ($47.45) price objective on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

FRA:DPW opened at €38.34 ($39.12) on Monday. Deutsche Post has a 52 week low of €30.52 ($31.14) and a 52 week high of €41.32 ($42.16). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.33.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

