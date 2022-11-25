dForce USD (USX) Price Tops $1.03 on Exchanges

dForce USD (USX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 25th. In the last week, dForce USD has traded 3% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $209.83 million and $81.39 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.03 or 0.00006237 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.30 or 0.00450123 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00032866 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023519 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00018139 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001405 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000336 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

dForce USD (USX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.96279428 USD and is down -4.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

