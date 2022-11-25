Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,500 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,500 ($53.21) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,160 ($49.19) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. set a GBX 3,300 ($39.02) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 4,350 ($51.44) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 5,430 ($64.21) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,950 ($46.71) price objective on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 4,169.33 ($49.30).

Diageo Stock Performance

LON DGE opened at GBX 3,749 ($44.33) on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,687.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,700.38. Diageo has a 12-month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($38.81) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,110 ($48.60). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The company has a market cap of £85.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,677.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About Diageo

In other Diageo news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3,622 ($42.83) per share, for a total transaction of £8,258.16 ($9,764.88). Insiders have bought 673 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,347 in the last three months.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

