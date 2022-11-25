D’Ieteren Group (OTCMKTS:SIEVF) Shares Up 5.8%

D’Ieteren Group SA (OTCMKTS:SIEVF – Get Rating) shares shot up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 176.50 and last traded at 176.50. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 108 shares. The stock had previously closed at 166.80.

D’Ieteren Group Trading Up 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is 154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is 155.71.

D’Ieteren Group Company Profile

D'Ieteren Group SA, operates as an investment company worldwide. The company operates through D'Ieteren Automotive, Belron, Moleskine, and TVH Parts segments. It distributes Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, KODA, Cupra, Bentley, Lamborghini, Bugatti, and Porsche brand vehicles, as well as its spare parts and accessories; sells used vehicles; and offers maintenance, financing, and leasing services.

