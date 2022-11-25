Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Diversified Return International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIN – Get Rating) rose 0.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.92. Approximately 13,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 88,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.58.

Diversified Return International Equity ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day moving average of $48.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JPIN. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 16.0% in the second quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in Diversified Return International Equity ETF by 251.5% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 17,125 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Return International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.