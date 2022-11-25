DLD Asset Management LP Takes $326,000 Position in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY – Get Rating) (TSE:YRI) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 70,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 401.2% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 68,200 shares during the last quarter. Berry Street Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $6,161,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $24,026,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold by 2.7% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,371,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,011,000 after buying an additional 62,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GWM Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AUY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock remained flat at $5.34 on Friday. 89,605 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,512,714. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Yamana Gold’s payout ratio is currently 46.16%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

