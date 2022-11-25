Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $3,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1,755.0% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

D traded up $0.63 on Friday, hitting $61.66. 26,034 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,721,028. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.21 and a 200-day moving average of $76.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.46. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.95 and a 12-month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 95.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

D has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America lowered Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

