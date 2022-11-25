Donald George Myers Sells 65,100 Shares of Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP) Stock

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating) Director Donald George Myers sold 65,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$68,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 317,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$333,270.

Donald George Myers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 21st, Donald George Myers sold 34,900 shares of Cypress Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.05, for a total transaction of C$36,645.00.

Cypress Development Stock Up 1.0 %

CVE CYP opened at C$1.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 42.83 and a quick ratio of 42.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.21. Cypress Development Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.97 and a 12 month high of C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.39 million and a P/E ratio of -41.60.

About Cypress Development

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley project that covers an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

