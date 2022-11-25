DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Trading Up 0.4%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.63 and last traded at $13.60. Approximately 128,150 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 167,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.55.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average of $14.35.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 415,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,610,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 48,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $3,356,000. Matisse Capital purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 3rd quarter worth $171,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

