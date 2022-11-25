Doubleview Gold (CVE:DBG) Shares Down 5.5%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (CVE:DBG – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52. 287,168 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 144,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$0.64 price target on Doubleview Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$88.24 million and a PE ratio of -31.25.

Doubleview Gold Company Profile

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with ten mineral tenures covering an area of 6,308 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property situated to the north of Smithers, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

