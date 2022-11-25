dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Up 0.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

dynaCERT Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.

dynaCERT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.

