dynaCERT (OTCMKTS:DYFSF) Shares Up 0.4%

dynaCERT Inc. (OTCMKTS:DYFSF – Get Rating) shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.16. 2,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 30,449 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.
dynaCERT Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.13.
dynaCERT Company Profile
dynaCERT Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, testing, and distribution of transportable hydrogen generator aftermarket products in North America and internationally. Its patented and patent-pending retrofit product provides performance enhancements by injecting hydrogen and oxygen into the air intake manifold resulting in fuel efficiency and reduced carbon emissions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on dynaCERT (DYFSF)
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
Receive News & Ratings for dynaCERT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for dynaCERT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.