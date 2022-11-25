EAC Price Down 56.7% Over Last Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One EAC token can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00001420 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, EAC has traded 56.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. EAC has a market capitalization of $70.32 million and $18,425.58 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $74.83 or 0.00453322 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023488 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001275 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00018030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Token Profile

EAC is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

EAC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.23666999 USD and is up 3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $21,014.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

