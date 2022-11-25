easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Shares Down 1.2%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) was down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.53 and last traded at $4.53. Approximately 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 1,188 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

easyJet Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.66.

About easyJet

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

