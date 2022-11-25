eCash Price Up 2.7% This Week (XEC)

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. eCash has a market cap of $566.76 million and approximately $6.25 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, eCash has traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16,511.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $113.36 or 0.00686591 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00241727 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.29 or 0.00056240 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000718 BTC.
eCash Coin Profile
eCash (CRYPTO:XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 19,235,342,173,303 coins and its circulating supply is 19,235,373,423,303 coins. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for eCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for eCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.