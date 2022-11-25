Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given New $8.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $8.00 in a report published on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on EDIT. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Oppenheimer cut Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Editas Medicine from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.83.

Shares of EDIT opened at $10.37 on Monday. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $34.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.17 and its 200-day moving average is $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.04 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Equities research analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Editas Medicine in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

