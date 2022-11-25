Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. Boosts Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 74.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $6,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RACE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,242,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,168,000 after acquiring an additional 151,938 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 14.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,718,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,880,000 after acquiring an additional 336,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,066,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,602,000 after acquiring an additional 33,643 shares during the period. AKO Capital LLP increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 0.3% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 954,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Ferrari by 39.5% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 697,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,686,000 after acquiring an additional 197,459 shares during the period. 32.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RACE opened at $217.59 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $271.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.10. Ferrari had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Ferrari will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RACE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

